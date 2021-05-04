Golden Goose Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $247,020.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00065553 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,889.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.58 or 0.03468382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00265248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $619.69 or 0.01145947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00031395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00735260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,960.97 or 0.99786238 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

