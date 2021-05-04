Gold Poker Trading Down 42.2% This Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $23,278.66 and $225.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 42.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00274649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.01158174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00752118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,555.73 or 1.00199810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

