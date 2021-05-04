Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GMLPP opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

