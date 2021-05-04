goeasy (GSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

goeasy (TSE:GSY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.20 per share for the quarter.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$144.73. 7,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,470. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$38.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total value of C$1,404,173.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.25.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.