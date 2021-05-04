GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.76.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

