GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLYC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 9,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $119.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

