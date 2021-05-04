Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,150 shares of company stock worth $16,455,919. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.33. 428,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

