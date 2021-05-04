Globalstar (GSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Globalstar to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, analysts expect Globalstar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 158,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,807,559. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

GSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

