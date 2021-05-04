Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the period.

Shares of GNOM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,852. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

