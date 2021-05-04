Global Water Resources (GWRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $387.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,717.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.