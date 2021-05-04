Global Net Lease (GNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

