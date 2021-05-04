Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

LAND opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $573.77 million, a PE ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

