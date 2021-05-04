Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CSFB downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.65.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.36. 709,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,137. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.16. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

