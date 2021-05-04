GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

