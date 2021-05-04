GenesisX Hits Market Cap of $101,883.75 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. GenesisX has a market cap of $101,883.75 and approximately $1,455.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 73.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000154 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,434,230 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

