General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 672.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 858,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 667,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.