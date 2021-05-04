General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

