GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $160,889.45 and $33.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.00505079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002442 BTC.

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

