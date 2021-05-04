GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

