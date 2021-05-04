GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

