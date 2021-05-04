GAPS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 90.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last week, GAPS has traded 88.2% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $252.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,809.28 or 1.00465687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00214231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

