Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition (NASDAQ:GHAC) Trading Down 0.9%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

