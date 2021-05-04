Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,699. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,107.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

