Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after buying an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,915,000 after purchasing an additional 180,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

