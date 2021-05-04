Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Acquires £3,232.20 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

LON GAW traded down GBX 300 ($3.92) on Tuesday, reaching £105.50 ($137.84). 92,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,306. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 36.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. Games Workshop Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,500.69 ($71.87) and a one year high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £103.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

