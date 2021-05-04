Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Acquires £3,232.20 in Stock

Posted by on May 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

LON GAW traded down GBX 300 ($3.92) on Tuesday, reaching £105.50 ($137.84). 92,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,306. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 36.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. Games Workshop Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,500.69 ($71.87) and a one year high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £103.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.