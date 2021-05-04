GameCredits Tops One Day Volume of $1.29 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $35.84 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.52 or 0.00563726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002475 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

