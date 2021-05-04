Galactrum Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Galactrum has a total market cap of $22,035.48 and $1.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galactrum has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,920.76 or 1.00413476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $733.35 or 0.01365671 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00641716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.78 or 0.00342243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00208946 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004571 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

