G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $862.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

