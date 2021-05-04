FY2024 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Reduced by Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

SILV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverCrest Metals stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.27% of SilverCrest Metals worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

