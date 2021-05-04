FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

SGEN stock opened at $142.24 on Monday. Seagen has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.66.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

