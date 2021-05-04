FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.