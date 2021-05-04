FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Decreased by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.90. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen stock opened at $245.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

