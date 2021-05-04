FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kerry Group plc Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kerry Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kerry Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

