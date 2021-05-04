FY2021 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. Lifted by Analyst (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.