FY2021 EPS Estimates for C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Decreased by Taglich Brothers

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for C-Bond Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C-Bond Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CBNT stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. C-Bond Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

