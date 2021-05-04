FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Boosted by Analyst

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

AVTR stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 260.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Avantor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

