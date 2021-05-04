FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Lifted by Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$145.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

