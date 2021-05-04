FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Randstad in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.9804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Randstad’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

