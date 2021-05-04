Fundamenta Price Reaches $3.43 on Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $7.50 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00006079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00278284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01172248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.00729224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,444.73 or 1.00080368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

