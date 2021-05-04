Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

