Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

FPE opened at €35.70 ($42.00) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.27. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

