FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 95.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSBW. Raymond James raised their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

