Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC opened at $20.29 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

