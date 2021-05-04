Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.49.

IFF stock opened at $144.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

