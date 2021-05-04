Front Row Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,016,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

