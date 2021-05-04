Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $253.62 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

