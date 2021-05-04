Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

