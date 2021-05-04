Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,672.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.57.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

