Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Update

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRHHF remained flat at $$1.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Freshii has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.78.
Freshii Company Profile
