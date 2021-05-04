Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Update

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHHF remained flat at $$1.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Freshii has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

