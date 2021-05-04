Fraser Atkinson Purchases 18,016 Shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Stock

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $34,050.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,405 shares in the company, valued at $74,475.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Fraser Atkinson bought 700 shares of Equus Total Return stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $1,323.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Fraser Atkinson bought 1,352 shares of Equus Total Return stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $2,568.80.

NYSE EQS opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

